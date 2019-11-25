Titans' Corey Davis: Only two catches
Davis hauled in two of his three targets for 29 yards in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars.
Davis continues to fade into the background of the Titans' passing attack, as A.J. Brown exploded for a big performance in the win. Davis' three targets matched his fewest of the season, though he's now failed to surpass 30 receiving yards in four of his 10 games. While he's shown brief flashes of promise, Davis doesn't see enough volume to turn in consistent performances. On the other hand, he will draw a plus matchup against the Dolphins in Week 13, so he could be in for a boom performance.
