Davis (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for at least a week, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Davis, the Titans' first -round pick, underwent an MRI on his hamstring Thursday, which helped determine the severity of the injury. Hamstrings can be delicate when it comes to the receiver position, so look for the Titans to continue exercising caution in order to ensure Davis' health entering Week 1. However, it will be important for the 22-year-old, who has been playing as the X receiver alongside Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, to return to the practice field and work on building a rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota.