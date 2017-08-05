Titans' Corey Davis: Out at least one week
Davis (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for at least a week, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
The Titans' first -round pick in this spring's draft underwent an MRI on his hamstring Thursday, which helped determine the severity of the injury. Hamstring injuries can be serious issues for receivers, so look for the Titans to continue exercising caution in order to ensure Davis' health entering Week 1. However, it will be important for the 22-year-old, who has been playing as the X receiver alongside Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, to return to the practice field and work on building a rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...