Davis (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for at least a week, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

The Titans' first -round pick in this spring's draft underwent an MRI on his hamstring Thursday, which helped determine the severity of the injury. Hamstring injuries can be serious issues for receivers, so look for the Titans to continue exercising caution in order to ensure Davis' health entering Week 1. However, it will be important for the 22-year-old, who has been playing as the X receiver alongside Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker, to return to the practice field and work on building a rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota.