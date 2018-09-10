Davis was targeted a team-high 13 times in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 loss to Miami. He secured six of those targets for 62 yards.

Davis was Tennessee's go-to guy through the air, as no other Titan had more than eight targets and none of the team's other wide receivers garnered more than three. The 2017 first-rounder wasn't very efficient given his volume, and Davis' fantasy stock also potentially took a major hit when starting quarterback Marcus Mariota left the contest early in the third quarter with an elbow injury. If Mariota's forced to miss time, it will be hard to get excited about Davis with Blaine Gabbert throwing him the ball.