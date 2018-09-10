Titans' Corey Davis: Picks up 62 yards on 13 targets
Davis was targeted a team-high 13 times in Sunday's 27-20, Week 1 loss to Miami. He secured six of those targets for 62 yards.
Davis was Tennessee's go-to guy through the air, as no other Titan had more than eight targets and none of the team's other wide receivers garnered more than three. The 2017 first-rounder wasn't very efficient given his volume, and Davis' fantasy stock also potentially took a major hit when starting quarterback Marcus Mariota left the contest early in the third quarter with an elbow injury. If Mariota's forced to miss time, it will be hard to get excited about Davis with Blaine Gabbert throwing him the ball.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...