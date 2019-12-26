Play

Davis (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

Davis was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report, so his upgrade to a full session Thursday bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Texans. We'll circle back on Davis' status Friday to see if he gains full medical clearance in advance of the weekend or is listed as questionable on Tennessee's final Week 17 injury report.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends