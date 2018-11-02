Titans' Corey Davis: Practices in limited fashion
Coach Mike Vrabel said Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Davis was also limited Thursday in the Titans' first session of the week. Though Davis would ideally progress to full participation by Saturday, the fact that he's merely maintained his level of involvement in practice is still a positive sign with regards to his status for Monday's game against the Cowboys. Prior to the Titans' bye last week, Davis had delivered a disappointing 30 receptions for 395 yards and one touchdown through the first seven games. A good chunk of that production came in Week 4 against the Eagles, when he posted a 9-161-1 line on 15 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...