Coach Mike Vrabel said Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Davis was also limited Thursday in the Titans' first session of the week. Though Davis would ideally progress to full participation by Saturday, the fact that he's merely maintained his level of involvement in practice is still a positive sign with regards to his status for Monday's game against the Cowboys. Prior to the Titans' bye last week, Davis had delivered a disappointing 30 receptions for 395 yards and one touchdown through the first seven games. A good chunk of that production came in Week 4 against the Eagles, when he posted a 9-161-1 line on 15 targets.

