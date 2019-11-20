Play

Davis (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Davis missed Week 10's tilt against the Chiefs due to a hip injury, but he now appears back to full health coming off Tennessee's bye. Barring any setbacks, expect Davis to play his usual role in the Titans' aerial attack during Sunday's tilt against the Jaguars.

