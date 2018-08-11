Davis (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday after sitting out Thursday's preseason contest against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis was kept to the sideline during Thursday's preseason opener, having missed practice earlier in the week due to an undisclosed injury. Although the nature of the injury remains unknown, the severity of his issue appears to be minor as the Titans simply chose not to rush him back into game action with fellow starting wide receiver Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) still on the PUP list. Davis will look to make his preseason debut next Saturday against the Buccaneers.