Davis caught three of his five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-30 win against the Jaguars.

With A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out for Week 2, Davis tied Jonnu Smith for second on the team in targets in what was a balanced passing attack for Tennessee. The Titans characteristically ran the ball 34 times Sunday, while five different Titans posted at least two catches on Ryan Tannehill's 18 completions. Davis is off to an encouraging start to the campaign with 10 catches and 137 receiving yards through his first two outings, and Week 3 presents an enticing matchup as he goes up against a Vikings defense that has already allowed four different pass-catchers to go for 60-plus receiving yards this season.