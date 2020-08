Davis has put his offseason surgery behind him and is ready to earn his second contract, Cory Curtis of WKRN.com reports.

Davis was in the spotlight this offseason when his fifth-year option was declined by the Titans. However, he's ready to move forward, as he's proven to be healthy since offseason toe surgery. Barring any setbacks, Davis should be ready for regular season action, but will likely work behind second-year receiver A.J. Brown for targets.