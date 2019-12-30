Davis hauled in four of his five targets for 44 yards in the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

Davis finished second on the team in receptions, targets and yards, though he was again outshined by A.J. Brown. He came closer to a bigger day, but had a touchdown called back to be placed at the one-yard line after review. Overall, Davis had a hard time getting on track this season, surpassing five targets in a game on only four occasions. He's been surpassed by Brown as Ryan Tannehill's top receiver, but will almost certainly be back in Tennessee in 2020 with one year still remaining on his rookie deal. For now, Davis' focus will be on the team's first round playoff matchup against New England.