Davis is on the active/PUP list due to offseason toe surgery, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, Davis hasn't been listed on the injury report with a toe issue, but the procedure was performed "on a troublesome big toe, from which doctors had to remove a piece." Despite his recovery extending into training camp, he's expected to be ready for a Week 1 game at Denver, where he'd be working as the No. 2 wide receiver behind second-year pro A.J. Brown.