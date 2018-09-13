Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Though he has yet to be freed of restrictions through two practices this week, Davis appeared confident about the health of his hamstring Wednesday, stating that he'd be "fine" for the Week 2 matchup with the Texans, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site. Davis' full participation in practice Friday would offer more optimism about his outlook heading into the weekend, but the Titans' coaching staff hasn't expressed any outward concern about the wideout's availability for Sunday.

