Titans' Corey Davis: Returns to full practice
Davis (illness) practiced fully Thursday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Davis is thus good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills and in line to serve as the Titans' top wideout moving forward. He's on the upswing following a stellar effort in Week 4, in which he caught nine of 15 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the team's 26-23 overtime win over the Eagles.
