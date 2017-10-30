Titans' Corey Davis: Returns to limited practice
Davis (hamstring) returned to practice Monday as a limited participant, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
After returning to practice on the expected date, Davis is tentatively on track to make his first game appearance since Week 2 when the Titans host the Ravens on Sunday. He was quite busy in his only healthy game this season, catching six of 10 targets for 69 yards while logging 66 percent of the offensive snaps in a 26-16 loss to the Raiders back in Week 1. With Eric Decker struggling to the tune of 6.1 yards per target, Davis figures to make a strong push for the No. 2 receiver job. Of course, the rookie may be eased in with a limited role at first, considering Monday marked his first practice participation since Week 2.
