Titans' Corey Davis: Returns to practice
Davis (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Davis only missed one practice with a minor injury, while the Titans' other projected starter at wide receiver, Rishard Matthews, remains on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury of his own. Taywan Taylor has been filling in on the first-team offense alongside Davis, with Tajae Sharpe and Michael Campanaro also getting some extra reps. Matthews' continued absence should help Davis' bid to assume the mantle of No. 1 receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...