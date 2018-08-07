Davis (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Davis only missed one practice with a minor injury, while the Titans' other projected starter at wide receiver, Rishard Matthews, remains on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury of his own. Taywan Taylor has been filling in on the first-team offense alongside Davis, with Tajae Sharpe and Michael Campanaro also getting some extra reps. Matthews' continued absence should help Davis' bid to assume the mantle of No. 1 receiver.

