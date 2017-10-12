Titans' Corey Davis: Ruled out for Monday night
The Titans ruled Davis (hamstring) out for Monday's game against the Colts, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie wideout will be on the sideline for the fourth consecutive game, but the Titans are hopeful they won't be without Davis' services for too much longer. According to Jason Wolf of The Tennessean, the Titans aren't planning on waiting through their Week 8 bye for Davis to recover from the nagging hamstring injury, so if the receiver is able to practice at some point next week, he could be on track to play Oct. 22 against the Browns. In the meantime, Davis' absence in Week 6 should open up extra snaps for Taywan Taylor.
More News
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...