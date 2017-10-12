The Titans ruled Davis (hamstring) out for Monday's game against the Colts, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie wideout will be on the sideline for the fourth consecutive game, but the Titans are hopeful they won't be without Davis' services for too much longer. According to Jason Wolf of The Tennessean, the Titans aren't planning on waiting through their Week 8 bye for Davis to recover from the nagging hamstring injury, so if the receiver is able to practice at some point next week, he could be on track to play Oct. 22 against the Browns. In the meantime, Davis' absence in Week 6 should open up extra snaps for Taywan Taylor.