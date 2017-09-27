The Titans have ruled Davis (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Head coach Mike Mularkey wasn't ready to rule Davis out on Monday, presumably waiting to see if the wideout would be able to practice Wednesday. After failing to do so, Davis will miss at least one more game, which leaves fellow rookie Taywan Taylor as the Titans' No. 3 receiver for a second straight week.