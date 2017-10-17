Titans' Corey Davis: Ruled out Week 7
Davis (hamstring) won't play Sunday at Cleveland, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Davis will miss a fifth consecutive contest as a result of a hamstring injury. Because the Titans have a bye week after Sunday's game, the team may have tentatively circled their first game of November for Davis's return. In any case, he'll continue to cede snaps to Eric Decker, Rishard Matthews and fellow rookie Taywan Taylor at wideout.
