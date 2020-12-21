Davis recorded four receptions on six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Lions.

Davis jump-started the Titans offense with a 75-yard touchdown down the left sideline late in the first quarter. That accounted for the majority of his production, though he was also able to tack on a pair of additional 14-yard receptions. Overall, Davis turned in a nice bounce-back effort after flopping for a 34-yard performance in Week 14. He'll look to put together another 100-yard outing in Week 16 against Green Bay.