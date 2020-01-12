Titans' Corey Davis: Scores on trick play in upset
Davis secured one of two targets for a three-yard touchdown in the Titans' 28-12 divisional-round win over the Ravens on Saturday.
Davis' one reception was a memorable one, as he was on the receiving end of a nifty Derrick Henry jump touchdown pass just past the midway point of the third quarter. That extended the Titans' lead back to two possessions after the Ravens had seemingly built momentum at the end of the first half. Davis' minuscule involvement is naturally far from ideal from a fantasy perspective, but on a night when Ryan Tannehill completed just seven passes, the one grab doesn't look as unsightly. Davis will look to make an even bigger impact in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus either the Texans or Chiefs.
