Davis caught all four of his targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Davis was the nominal No.1 wide receiver with Rishard Matthews (hamstring) out of commission, but the rookie's volume actually dipped substantially as quarterback Marcus Mariota spread the ball out by targeting four different players at least four times. This looked like a great chance for Davis to finally break out after missing five games with a hamstring ailment of his own, but he was surprisingly quiet against the league's third-worst pass defense. Still, the fifth-overall pick's 21 targets over the past three weeks suggest it's only a matter of time before Davis announces his presence to the fantasy world.