Titans' Corey Davis: Sees snap share reduced
Davis played 72 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
With Rishard Matthews inactive due to a hamstring injury, there was some thought Davis would handle a larger workload. Instead, the rookie saw his lowest snap share in four games since returning from his own hamstring injury, also drawing his fewest targets (four) since the Week 2 game in which he aggravated that ailment. Eric Decker actually played a few more snaps (83 percent), but he finished with just three catches for 23 yards while also drawing four targets. Davis did at least catch each of his four targets for a total of 39 yards, highlighted by a 19-yard gain on the game-winning touchdown drive. He's seemingly locked in to a top-two role alongside Matthews and ahead of Decker, but it's increasingly clear the role won't necessarily equate with consistent production in a disappointing Tennessee offense. Davis is averaging 3.3 catches for 35.5 yards on 6.5 targets since returning from his five-game absence.
