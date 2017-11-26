Davis is expected to serve as the Titans' top wideout Sunday against the Colts with Rishard Matthews (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Titans hope the No. 5 overall pick appears destined to take on lead receiver duties for years to come, but he'll get an early indoctrination into the role with Matthews, who leads the team with 626 receiving yards, sidelined for the first time all season. Davis has missed four games during his rookie campaign while battling a hamstring issue of his own, but has been heavily targeted in the three games since his returning, hauling in nine of 22 passes for 103 yards. His volume will probably increase in Week 12 with Matthews out of the picture, making Davis an appealing lineup option in season-long and daily formats.