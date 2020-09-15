Davis (hamstring) is expected to suit up Monday at Denver, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

After starting Week 1 prep with a limited session, Davis wrapped it up with back-to-back full practices but still received a questionable designation. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Davis went through a pregame workout, during which he must have fared well enough to get the all-clear for the season opener. The team will make the decision official about 90 minutes before Monday's 10:20 p.m. ET kickoff.