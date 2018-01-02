Titans' Corey Davis: Shut out in finale
Davis was held without a catch in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.
Tennessee found a way to eke out a win and make the playoffs despite getting a combined four catches for 25 yards from its wide receivers against the stout Jacksonville secondary. Davis finishes an injury-plagued rookie year with 34 catches for 375 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games, but the fifth overall pick out of Western Michigan is still brimming with potential that he could start to realize as soon as the Wild Card round against a shaky Chiefs secondary.
