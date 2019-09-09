Titans' Corey Davis: Shut out in opener
Davis did not record a reception on three targets in the team's Week 1 victory over the Browns.
Davis was overshadowed by both Delanie Walker and rookie receiver A.J. Brown in the team's season-opening contest. Perhaps most troubling for Davis was his lack of targets -- he finished fourth in the team -- as compared to the 2018 season when he finished with a 26.4 percent target share. However, the Titans improved their pass-catching depth through free agency, the draft, and players returning from injury, which could spell trouble for Davis in terms of volume throughout the season. He'll look to get more involved in the team's Week 2 contest against the Colts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...