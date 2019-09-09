Davis did not record a reception on three targets in the team's Week 1 victory over the Browns.

Davis was overshadowed by both Delanie Walker and rookie receiver A.J. Brown in the team's season-opening contest. Perhaps most troubling for Davis was his lack of targets -- he finished fourth in the team -- as compared to the 2018 season when he finished with a 26.4 percent target share. However, the Titans improved their pass-catching depth through free agency, the draft, and players returning from injury, which could spell trouble for Davis in terms of volume throughout the season. He'll look to get more involved in the team's Week 2 contest against the Colts.