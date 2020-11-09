Davis recorded zero receptions on three targets in Week 9 against the Bears.

Davis saw a season-low three targets and failed to produce anything with the limited opportunity. The lack of production was in part due to game script -- Ryan Tannehill threw only 21 passes -- but both Jonnu Smith and A.J. Brown found ways to come through with decent stat lines. While the performance was certainly a setback for Davis, he has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four of his seven contests this season. He'll look to get back on track in 10 against the Colts.