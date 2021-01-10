Davis did not record a catch on two targets in the Titans' wild card loss to the Ravens.

Davis had a bounceback season, but will end the campaign on a disappointing note. John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reported that Davis was unavailable towards the end of the contest, after he was seen on the sideline without his helmet. No further details have been released in the immediate aftermath of the game. Once the offseason formally begins, Davis will become a free agent for the first time coming off the best statistical campaign of his career.