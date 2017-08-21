Davis (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Sunday that the rookie wideout would be ready to go for the team's final preseason game Aug. 31, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too alarmed by his absence from practice. Davis still has plenty of time to gear up for the preseason finale, but he'll still be worth monitoring over the next several days just to verify that he's trending in the right direction.