Titans' Corey Davis: Sits out practice Monday
Davis (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Sunday that the rookie wideout would be ready to go for the team's final preseason game Aug. 31, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too alarmed by his absence from practice. Davis still has plenty of time to gear up for the preseason finale, but he'll still be worth monitoring over the next several days just to verify that he's trending in the right direction.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...