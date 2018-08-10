Davis (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis returned to practice Tuesday after a one-day absence, but it now seems he isn't quite back at 100 percent, considering the Titans played the vast majority of their starters in Thursday's game. With no indication of a serious injury, Davis could make his 2018 debut in next Saturday's exhibition against Tampa Bay. The Titans' larger concern is fellow starting wideout Rishard Matthews, who remains on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury.