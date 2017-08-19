Titans' Corey Davis: Sitting out second preseason game
Davis (hamstring) didn't dress for Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis hasn't practiced since he went down with a hamstring injury in early August, so his absence Saturday was expected. With Eric Decker (ankle) out of service as well, Rishard Matthews, Tre McBride and Taywan Taylor will operate as the top options at receiver.
