Play

Davis (hamstring) didn't dress for Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis hasn't practiced since he went down with a hamstring injury in early August, so his absence Saturday was expected. With Eric Decker (ankle) out of service as well, Rishard Matthews, Tre McBride and Taywan Taylor will operate as the top options at receiver.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories