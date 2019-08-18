Davis hauled in one of three targets, with his lone reception going for a 20-yard gain during Saturday's 22-17 loss to New England.

Davis has established himself as a deep threat since coming out of Western Michigan as a top-five draft choice, with nearly 20 percent of his career receptions going for 20-plus yards. In 2018 alone, Davis had 15 catches of 20 or more yards, comprising nearly half of Marcus Mariota's completions of the same distance. He's a burner, but the question remains as to whether he can account for the requisite number of receptions and touchdowns to be a weekly stalwart in lineups. To this point in his career, Davis has averaged fewer than 3.7 catches per game, with four scores in 27 apperances.