Davis (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey already said Davis is targeting the team's preseason finale, essentially ruling the rookie out for Sunday's preseason game against the Bears. Bothered by his ankle during OTAs and a hamstring injury since the beginning of training camp, Davis hasn't spent nearly as much time on the practice field as the Titans would like, but he still figures to be locked in as one of the team's top three wideouts whenever he's ready to play. Only time will tell exactly how the targets and snaps are divided between Davis, Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker (ankle). It'll be hard for any one of the trio to approach typical No. 1 receiver volume while playing in an offense that also features Delanie Walker, DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.