Davis (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis practiced fully both Friday and Saturday so it seems like a merely formality the 2017 first-round pick will be active for the team's opener. Expect Davis to work in tandem with 2020 breakout wide receiver, A.J. Brown, in Monday's extra late-night matchup against the Broncos.