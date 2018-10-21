Titans' Corey Davis: Struggles again
Davis caught three of seven targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss against the Chargers.
Though the Titans' passing attack finally got on track Sunday, Davis was left behind for his worst performance of the season. It was the second time in seven games that he didn't lead the Titans in targets, with Tajae Sharpe instead leading the passing attack. While Davis isn't helped by his team's poor offense, he has hauled in only eight of his 17 targets for 83 yards across three games since his nine catch, 161-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 4.
