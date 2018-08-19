Davis started but failed to come up with his only target in the Titans' 30-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday.

The second-year speedster was targeted deep down the left sideline by Marcus Mariota on the Titans' first possession, but the two couldn't connect on the third-down pass. Davis generated a 34-375 line during his rookie 2017 season, but he stands to see a notable uptick in production if he can keep a hold of the No. 2 receiver role throughout the entirety of the campaign. Moreover, with Rishard Matthews still sidelined with an undisclosed injury that has no known recovery timetable, it's becoming increasingly conceivable that Davis could open the regular season as Tennessee's top wideout. He'll look to parlay what should be extended playing time next Saturday against the Steelers into some meaningful production ahead of the regular season.