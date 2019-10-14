Davis hauled in three of his five targets for 36 yards in Week 6 against Denver.

Davis was uninvolved in the game until the second half with Ryan Tannehill under center. After being targeted just once in the first two quarters by Marcus Mariota, Davis hauled in three of his four targets from Tannehill. Of those receptions, two went for more than 10 yards, highlighted by an 18-yard catch with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. While it's no guarantee the glimpses of rapport would continue, Davis was far more involved in the offense with Ryan Tannehill under center -- something to keep in mind as the team names their starting quarterback heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Chargers.