Davis caught six of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Raiders.

Davis showed no ill effects from the hamstring injury that bothered him for most of the preseason, leading Tennessee in targets while finishing only one catch and seven yards behind team leader Delanie Walker. Fellow wide receiver Rishard Matthews was also heavily involved with 71 yards on nine targets while free-agent addition Eric Decker struggled with just 10 yards on eight targets. The fifth overall pick out of Western Michigan should only excel further as he gets healthier and better acclimated to the NFL.