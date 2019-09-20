Titans' Corey Davis: Targeted four times
Davis hauled in three of his four targets for 44 yards in Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Davis made a highlight-reel one handed catch in the game, but was otherwise quiet in the Titans' Week 3 defeat. He has now seen no more than five targets in all three games this season, and has just six receptions for 82 yards total on the campaign. Needless to say it's been a disappointing start to the season for Davis, who was out-targeted by A.J. Brown, Adam Humphries and Delanie Walker on Thursday. More positively, the team will shift to a dome setting for their Week 4 contest against Atlanta, which could result in a faster-paced game and more targets for Davis.
