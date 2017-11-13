Titans' Corey Davis: Team-leading 10 targets in win
Davis turned 10 targets into four catches for 48 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
While his final stat line was nothing to write home about, Davis led his team in targets, narrowly edging out Delanie Walker (nine) and Rishard Matthews (seven). It looks like Davis and quarterback Marcus Mariota are still trying to get on the same page after the rookie fifth-overall pick was sidelined for the better part of two months by a hamstring injury, but Davis' increased involvement since his return bodes well for the duo's future.
