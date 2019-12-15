Titans' Corey Davis: Three catches during Week 15 loss
Davis corralled three of six targets for 57 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Texans.
The 24-year-old wideout has now been held out of the end zone in each of his past six outings, and he is averaging fewer than 35 receiving yards per game since Week 8. Rookie A.J. Brown more than doubled Davis' target share Week 15, and he has garnered more targets than Davis in each of their past five mutual appearances. Davis is a risky proposition in the late stages of the fantasy season, even with a favorable Week 16 matchup forthcoming against the Saints' bottom-half pass defense.
