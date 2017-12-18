Titans' Corey Davis: Three catches in Sunday's loss
Davis caught three of his five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the 49ers.
Davis continues to put up underwhelming performances, though quarterback Marcus Mariota is hardly doing any better relative to expectations. Rishard Matthews is the only wide receiver that can be trusted to produce at a respectable level in this offense right now.
More News
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Quiet again Sunday•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Two catches in Week 13•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Sees snap share reduced•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Secures all four targets Sunday•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Set for lead wideout duties Sunday•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Three catches in Thursday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.