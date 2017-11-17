Davis turned seven targets into three catches for 27 yards in Thursday's 40-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

Davis finished second on the team in targets to Delanie Walker's nine, but his receiving yardage total was only good for fifth. While the rookie showed tremendous body control on a 15-yard sideline catch to set up a Marcus Mariota rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Mariota's erratic day through the air prevented Davis from making any more exciting plays. It's clear the potential is there, and the fifth-overall pick could still end up being a difference-maker down the stretch if he and Mariota can get on the same page.