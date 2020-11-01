Davis caught eight of 10 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Bengals.

Davis led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while finding the end zone in the fourth quarter. He broke off a long gain of 27 yards and consistently got open downfield as he averaged 16.0 yards per catch. Davis has now caught 14 of 20 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games and is thriving with teammate A.J. Brown working across from him. He will look to continue his strong play in a difficult matchup against the Bears next Sunday.