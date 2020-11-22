Davis recorded five receptions on seven targets for 113 yards in Week 11 against the Ravens.

Davis tied for the team lead with seven targets but was by far the most efficient receiver for Tennessee. Despite being held without a catch in the first half, Davis topped 100 receiving yards for the third time in the campaign. The majority of his production came on his first catch of the contest -- a 50-yard reception halfway through the third quarter on which he beat the Ravens' secondary over the top. From there, Davis continued to play a key role in the Titans' comeback effort, tacking on additional receptions of 22 and 14 yards. Davis has surprisingly forced a near-even split of targets with A.J. Brown, which should give him a solid chance of producing in Week 12 against the Colts.