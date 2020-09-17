Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Davis was withheld from Wednesday's session, the Titans' first practice since he led the team with seven receptions for 101 yards in Monday's 16-14 win over the Broncos. Though he picked up a hamstring injury along the way, Davis' ability to get back on the field in some capacity Thursday is encouraging, though Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean notes that the receiver was sporting a protective sleeve over his right leg during the practice. If Davis is able to advance to full work in Friday's practice, fantasy managers would likely feel good about his condition heading into the Titans' Week 2 game against Jacksonville.