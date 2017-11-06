Davis (hamstring) caught two of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.

Playing for the first time since Week 2, the rookie fifth-overall pick didn't look limited by his hamstring injury. Davis tied with tight end Delanie Walker for second on the team in targets behind Rishard Matthews (seven), narrowly edging out Eric Decker (four). There are a lot of mouths to feed in Tennessee's passing game, but a healthy Davis is the most explosive receiver at quarterback Marcus Mariota's disposal.