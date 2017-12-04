Titans' Corey Davis: Two catches in Week 13
Davis managed just two catches for 12 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Texans.
Davis was quiet once again and now has just 51 yards in two games without fellow wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring). This past draft's fifth overall pick doesn't look ready to handle a starter's responsibilities on the outside.
