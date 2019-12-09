Davis hauled in two of his four targets for 34 yards in the team's Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Davis was limited to a minimal role in the Titans' offense once again, with his biggest contribution coming on a 24-yard reception halfway through the second quarter. However, he was overshadowed by rookie A.J. Brown while also being outproduced by the likes of Tajae Sharpe and Jonnu Smith. Davis is in the midst of another disappointing season and has given little reason to expect a breakthrough, even in a positive matchup against the Texans in Week 15.